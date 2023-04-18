Appleton Group LLC Purchases New Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after acquiring an additional 523,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 364,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 566,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,820. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

