Arbitrum Trading Up 38.2% This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $1.71 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00005501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.70410535 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $953,235,222.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

