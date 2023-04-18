Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 28th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDCGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

