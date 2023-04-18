ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,666 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,237,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,520,072. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.