Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arko Stock Performance

ARKOW remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,353. Arko has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

