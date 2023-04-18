Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $372.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

