Arrow Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 46,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

EMN stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

