Arrow Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.