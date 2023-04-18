Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) is Costello Asset Management INC’s Largest Position

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Artesian Resources makes up approximately 10.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC owned about 2.08% of Artesian Resources worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. 7,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,574. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

