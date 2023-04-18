Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

