Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after acquiring an additional 600,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.31. 4,925,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,975,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

