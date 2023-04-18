Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 2,794,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,020,250. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

