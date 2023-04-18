Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.23. 25,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,469. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $487.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

