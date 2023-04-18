Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AY. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $31.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. 755,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,450.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

