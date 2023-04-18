AtonRa Partners Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $472.52. 456,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $522.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

