Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after acquiring an additional 461,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.64. The company had a trading volume of 143,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average is $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

