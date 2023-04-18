Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

