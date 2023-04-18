B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTO. Cormark dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 986,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,056. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

