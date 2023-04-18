Baby Doge Coin Trading 43% Higher This Week (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $548.62 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004416 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00026660 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $28,147,626.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

