Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 302,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 740.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $501.83. 1,021,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,929. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

