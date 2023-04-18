Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 302,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 740.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $501.83. 1,021,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,929. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.89.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.