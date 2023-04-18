Bailard Inc. Buys 376,915 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1,030.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $57,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.36. 720,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

