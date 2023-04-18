Bailard Inc. Has $13.14 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 648,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,971. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

