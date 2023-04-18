Bailard Inc. Purchases 22,264 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 2.26% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. 9,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,144. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.16.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

