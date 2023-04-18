Bailard Inc. Purchases 4,473 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,681. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

