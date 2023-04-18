Bailard Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 54,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 260,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 266,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,424,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,245. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.