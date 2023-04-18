Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 315,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Balchem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Balchem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BCPC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,387. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. Balchem has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading

