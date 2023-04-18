BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 995,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 17.84%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

