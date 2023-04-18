Bank of America Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 362,521 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average daily volume of 304,427 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,742,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,554,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

