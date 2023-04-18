Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 71,000 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

DCP Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.