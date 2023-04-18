Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

