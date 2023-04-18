Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,961,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 381,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.61% of PG&E worth $243,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 620,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.