Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWS opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.