Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.86.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $300.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $409.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

