Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 931,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DiamondHead by 846.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter worth $10,704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 938,301 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,194,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 373,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DiamondHead Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ DHHC opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.