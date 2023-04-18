Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $172.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

