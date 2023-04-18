Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.5 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.57. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.