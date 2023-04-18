Barclays Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $287.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $290.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $253.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

