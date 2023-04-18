Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 735.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

