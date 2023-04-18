Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

BMWYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

