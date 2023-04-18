BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

BDO Unibank Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $4.4543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.29%. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

