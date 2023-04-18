BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.45.

BRBR opened at $34.51 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

