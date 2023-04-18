Bender Robert & Associates Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.66.

META traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.12. 2,571,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,268,668. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $565.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

