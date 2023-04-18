Bfsg LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 333,397 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

