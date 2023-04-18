Bfsg LLC Has $339,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

