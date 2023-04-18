Biconomy Trading Up 5.1% This Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Biconomy has a total market cap of $232.90 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Biconomy has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Biconomy Profile
Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,194,420 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Biconomy Token Trading
