Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,169.8 days.
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
Shares of BYLOF opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
