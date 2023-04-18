Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,169.8 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYLOF opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

