Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock remained flat at $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

