Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.0 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $107.07.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

