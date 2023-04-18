BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BSGM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 444,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,772. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BSGM. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioSig Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Featured Articles

