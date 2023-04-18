BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
BioSig Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BSGM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 444,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,772. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on BSGM. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.
