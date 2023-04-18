BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 486,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BioVie by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 132,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,599. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

